China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $20.23 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

