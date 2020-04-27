Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

