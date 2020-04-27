Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380,015 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

