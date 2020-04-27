Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 294,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

