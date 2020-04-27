Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

