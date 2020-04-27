Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.31.

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $32.28 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $49.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 610,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc purchased 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

