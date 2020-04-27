Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

