CGI (GIB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIB opened at $61.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Scotiabank raised CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

