Cfra Cuts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $30.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price objective decreased by Cfra from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $24.13 on Friday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 36,973.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 48,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 48,066 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 165,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after buying an additional 62,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

