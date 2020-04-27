Cfra Boosts Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $167.00

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Cfra from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.25.

LLY stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

