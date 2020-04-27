Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.