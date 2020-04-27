Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDEV. Wolfe Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.62.

CDEV stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 1,436,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 229,450 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

