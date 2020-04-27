Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,181,160.

CVE stock opened at C$4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.94. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.