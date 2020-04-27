Card Factory (LON:CARD) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CARD. UBS Group lowered Card Factory to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of CARD stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.98. Card Factory has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The firm has a market cap of $134.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.82.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

