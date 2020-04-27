CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, SVP Roy Kim bought 10,800 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $82,836.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

