Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.39.

NYSE COF opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

