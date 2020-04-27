Camden National (CAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAC opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

