Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

