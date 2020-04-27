Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.95.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.77. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,743,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after buying an additional 518,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after buying an additional 105,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 80,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

