Cairn Investment Group Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

