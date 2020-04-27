Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CADE opened at $5.39 on Monday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $673.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 34,447 shares of company stock valued at $379,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.