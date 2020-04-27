Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

