Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,155 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $409.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.