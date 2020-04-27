Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Insider Buys $79,020.00 in Stock

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) insider F Kevin Tylus purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $79,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $532.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 37.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 201,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

