Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14).

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

