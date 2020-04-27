Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $848.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to report $848.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $914.59 million and the lowest is $783.89 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $855.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $55.27.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

