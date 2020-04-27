Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.