Brokerages Expect Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s earnings. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen bought 7,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $51,211.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,926 shares in the company, valued at $690,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $45,005.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,455.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 44,058 shares of company stock worth $244,557. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 409.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 356,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 286,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

