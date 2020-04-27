Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediciNova.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $240.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CEO Yuichi Iwaki acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.