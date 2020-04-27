Brokerages Expect Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Announce ($0.25) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Frequency Therapeutics an industry rank of 10 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FREQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $28.78.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.