Brokerages Expect Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Announce ($0.25) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Frequency Therapeutics an industry rank of 10 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FREQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,824.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,746 shares of company stock worth $285,728.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

