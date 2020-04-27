Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cross Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Belden by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.15. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $62.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

