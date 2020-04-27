Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.73 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

BLL opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ball by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

