Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $264.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

