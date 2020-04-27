British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

