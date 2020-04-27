British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $20.34 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 142,991 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 503,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 102,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

