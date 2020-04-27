British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $14.35 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,399 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 204,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $167.32 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

