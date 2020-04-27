Brightworth Sells 228 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brightworth cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

