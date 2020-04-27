Brightworth Sells 130 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $212.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

