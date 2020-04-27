Brightworth Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brightworth lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,315.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

