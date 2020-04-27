Brightworth Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Brightworth lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $183.01. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

