Brightworth Has $449,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brightworth trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

