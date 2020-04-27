Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $764.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

