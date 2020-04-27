Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bridge Bancorp were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

BDGE opened at $19.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.28. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.00.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.