Brandywine Realty Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDN. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of BDN opened at $9.92 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,926,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

