Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 2,615 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

VZ stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

