BP (BP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect BP to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BP opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 116.95 and a beta of 0.98. BP has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

