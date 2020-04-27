Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

