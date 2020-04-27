Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,929,896 shares of company stock worth $475,179,574 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

