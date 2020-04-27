Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.06.

Shares of ORLY opened at $384.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.35 and its 200 day moving average is $400.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

