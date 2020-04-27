Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Private Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

